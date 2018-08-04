Brokerages Expect First American Financial Corp (FAF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. First American Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First American Financial.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

FAF stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,459,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.