Brokerages Expect Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) to Post ($0.39) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eyenovia an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eyenovia opened at $5.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

