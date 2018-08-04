Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Synaptics traded up $1.40, hitting $48.46, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 618,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Synaptics has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $55.25.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $933,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,420 shares of company stock worth $20,196,418. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $252,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

