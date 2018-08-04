Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX Flow traded up $0.89, hitting $45.76, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 315,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

