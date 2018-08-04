Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $460,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $37,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $394,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,593 shares of company stock worth $917,541. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group traded down $4.26, reaching $35.11, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 267,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,684. The company has a market cap of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.52. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

