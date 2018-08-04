Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $80.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $168,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B traded up $0.37, hitting $69.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,201,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,953. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.