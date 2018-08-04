Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Fidus Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment remained flat at $$14.69 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 76,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

