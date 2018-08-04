Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Shares of AVGO opened at $217.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.