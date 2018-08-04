Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of BRX opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director John Schreiber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

