Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $59.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,967 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,901,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,423,000 after acquiring an additional 468,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,110,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,508,000 after acquiring an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

