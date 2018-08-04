Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $59.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. AXA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 371,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,409,000 after buying an additional 1,458,723 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,482,000 after buying an additional 3,456,300 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

