Brinker International (EAT) PT Lowered to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “$49.71” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $812.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.72 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $209,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

