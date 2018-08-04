Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $43.79 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.