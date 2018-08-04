Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded up $2.05, reaching $110.33, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 450,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $108,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $594,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,797.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,406 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $9,972,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

