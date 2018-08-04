Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

