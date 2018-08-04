Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Director Emanuel Arturi Sells 5,000 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,550.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BDGE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 22,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,282. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $707.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $532,000. 57.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.