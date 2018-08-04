Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $203,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,568,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,503,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,741,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,272,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,003,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $600,546.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,412. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

