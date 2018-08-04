Bp Plc Takes Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,256.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

L Brands stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

