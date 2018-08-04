Bp Plc Takes $1.38 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,853.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,310 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.65.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

