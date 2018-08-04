Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 5,800 Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,840,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.07, for a total transaction of $2,538,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,190,716.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $1,440,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock worth $18,008,816. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

TFX stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

