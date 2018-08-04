BP (BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a top pick rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.88) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.36) to GBX 600 ($7.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 615 ($8.08) to GBX 650 ($8.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 610.95 ($8.03).

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.36) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($413.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.