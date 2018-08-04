BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.75% of Plexus worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 82.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 267.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 267,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $6,216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after buying an additional 100,635 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 52,209 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $2,040,626 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.73. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.