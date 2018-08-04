BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other Tenneco news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler bought 21,500 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

