BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,056.31, for a total value of $15,446,590.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,032,802.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total value of $37,253,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,153,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $75,806,088. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,690.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,606.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

