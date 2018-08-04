BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations opened at $46.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

