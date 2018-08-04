BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 462.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of BankUnited worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $3,241,342.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,860.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 122,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $5,129,472.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of BankUnited opened at $39.83 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.