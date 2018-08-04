BMO Capital Markets Increases Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target to $40.00

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $636,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $667,769.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,983 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,715,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 866,500 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,038,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 847,146 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $14,909,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,888.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 386,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 348,542 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

