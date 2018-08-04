Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 155.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Smith sold 19,534 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $67,196.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $355,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 157,692 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $540,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,100 shares in the company, valued at $267,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,880,698 over the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.