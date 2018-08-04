Blue Apron (APRN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 155.60% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,581,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 157,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $540,883.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Dickerson sold 21,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $74,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,921 shares in the company, valued at $870,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,880,698 over the last ninety days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

