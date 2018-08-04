Bloomin’ Brands Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$21.25” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 237.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,831 shares of company stock worth $14,667,707 in the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

