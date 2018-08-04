BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in New York & Company, Inc. (NWY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in New York & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $85,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. New York & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.46.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $218.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

