BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 298,141 resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 298,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of TORC stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. resTORbio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). equities analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

