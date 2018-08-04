BlackRock Inc. Buys 64,444 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 522.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.