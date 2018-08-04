BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,572 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.03% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies opened at $7.68 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,570.24% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment.

