BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.23

News articles about BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5301652961071 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 396,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,928. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

