Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) Holdings Cut by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 646.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.62 on Friday. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

