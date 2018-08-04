Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 219,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,034. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.87 million. analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 251,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 707,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

