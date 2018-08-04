BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

BGIO stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

About BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

