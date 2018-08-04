Black Hills Corp (BKH) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Black Hills opened at $60.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.38 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.55%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

