bitSilver Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (BITSILVER)

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One bitSilver token can now be bought for about $18.64 or 0.00251952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitSilver has a total market capitalization of $405,619.00 and $5.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitSilver has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00372790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00194083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000775 BTC.

bitSilver Token Profile

bitSilver’s launch date was October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,761 tokens. The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER . The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org . bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitSilver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

