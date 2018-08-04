BitCoal Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,877.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $28,877.00 and $448.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.01605332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

