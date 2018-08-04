BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media coverage about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0255160156206 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

BMRN stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $201,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $26,561.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,049.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,960 shares of company stock worth $12,349,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

