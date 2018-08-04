BIOLASE (BIOL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIOLASE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.5993726475333 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BIOLASE traded up $0.03, reaching $1.26, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

