Bilibili (BILI) vs. Brightcove (BCOV) Head to Head Review

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -9.04% -15.19% -8.01%

This table compares Bilibili and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $379.39 million 8.12 -$28.24 million N/A N/A Brightcove $155.91 million 1.85 -$19.51 million ($0.48) -16.77

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $16.65, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Brightcove.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bilibili beats Brightcove on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its products to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

