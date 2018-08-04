Biffa PLC (BIFF) Insider Carol Chesney Acquires 6,500 Shares

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider Carol Chesney bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,340 ($20,155.04).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Friday. Biffa PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.48).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.43%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

BIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Biffa from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.33 ($3.51).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

