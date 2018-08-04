BidaskClub Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to “Buy”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers traded up $0.39, reaching $14.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 435,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 1.85%. research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 57,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

