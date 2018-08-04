BidaskClub Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to “Buy”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers traded up $0.39, reaching $14.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 435,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 57,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.
