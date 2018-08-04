BidaskClub Lowers TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $25,300.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $229,114. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

