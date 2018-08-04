BidaskClub Lowers TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $25,300.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $229,114. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.