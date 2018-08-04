BidaskClub Downgrades Stars Group (TSG) to Sell

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ TSG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 1,167,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,300. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.71. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.47 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,996,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

