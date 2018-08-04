BidaskClub Downgrades Secureworks (SCWX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Secureworks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Secureworks traded down $0.38, reaching $12.49, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.36. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Secureworks in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Secureworks in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Secureworks in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

