BidaskClub Downgrades RADCOM (RDCM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RADCOM traded down $0.22, hitting $20.35, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,943. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of 88.48 and a beta of -0.03. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of RADCOM worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

